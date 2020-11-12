Luis Flores, Sr., 97, of Big Spring, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be at Myers & Smith Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A rosary held will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Funeral services will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Cemetery.
Our beloved Luis Solis Flores, Sr. "Apa," was born Oct. 21, 1923, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas Mexico to Martin and Isabella Flores.
Luis came to the United States in 1952 to pursue the American dream, not only for himself, but for many generations to come. He worked as farmer for Harvey "Pig" Fryar for over 45 years. In 1975, he opened his first bar, "Blue Moon", followed by "Cuatro Copas" and finally, "El San Luis," which he passionately and successfully ran for 15 years. When he wasn't tending to his bar, you could find him at his beloved ranch tending to his many animals and his garden. Don Luis was a man of many incredible adventures whose stories went on to be told in the corrido "El Corrido de Luis Flores." With a big sombrero on his head, music blaring and the best food, life was always a fiesta when Luis was around! He lived life through his faith in God and with the prayers from Santo Nino de Atocha. He loved his family and covered each of them in prayer. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children from his first marriage: Luis Jr. and wife Velma, Johnny and wife Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Teri, Marie Sepulveda and husband Mike, Alicia Leon and husband Gilbert, Mary Lou Yanez and husband Oscar, Rosemary Torres, Velia Ross and husband Edward, Lucy F. Chavarria and husband Andrew, and Irma Cruz and husband Phillip.
He is also survived by his wife, Maria Guadalupe Flores, and their children: Luis, Martin and wife Tiara, Mary Flores and husband Victor Hernandez, Rosa Alvarado and husband Lee, and Leticia Flores.
He is also survived by Sandra Rodriguez (who he raised as a daughter) and husband Gene, as well as two sons: Bruce Bernal and Steven Uribe. In total, he has 48 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first loving wife Erlinda Flores; three sons: Jose Luis, Edward Sr., and Antonio "Tony"; three grandsons: Jose Luis Lara, Jimmy Yanez, and Michael Yanez; great-great granddaughter: Audrianna Yanez; three sons-in-law: Chon Yanez, Ray Leon, and Ramon Torres; and one daughter-in-law: Irene Flores.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Flores, John Ethan Flores, RJ Gonzales, Ricardo Gonzalez, Chris Ross, Bobby Sepulveda, Joshua Torres, and Michael ValVerde. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ceasar Gonzalez and Randy Yanez.
