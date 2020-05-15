Mae Cox, 76, of Schulenburg, Texas, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mae was born on Oct. 24, 1943, in Big Spring, Texas to Minnie Ola and LB Lane.
Mae was raised in Big Spring where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Ronnie Cox, on Oct. 19, 1962. Mae and Ronnie walked through life together for over 57 years. She had a love for her family and her pets, aka her babies. The only thing she loved more was Jesus.
Mae is survived by her loving husband Ronnie; her daughter Rhonda Niblack and husband Wayne; granddaughter Kathryn Niblack; her best friend and sister Judy Bailey and husband Charles and his dad Charles Bailey Sr.; niece Tami Bailey; great niece Bailey Kay; great nephew Lane; nephew Justin Bailey and wife Olivia; great nephew Tristin and great niece Belle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Glidden Baptist Church, 209 8th Street, Glidden, TX 78943 on Saturday, May 16th, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020.