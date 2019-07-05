Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Manuel Jara


1949 - 2019
Manuel Jara Obituary
Manuel Jara, 69, of Midland, formerly of Big Spring, died Monday, July 1, 2019. Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Manuel was born July 18, 1949, in Monahans, Texas to Jesusita Carrillo Jara and Francisco Jara. He had lived most of his life in Big Spring until moving to Midland 30 years ago. He married Nicholasa Fuentes Castillo on Dec. 27, 1967, in Midland. He had worked for Bettle-Womack as a foreman for 35 years. He also did concrete contracting. He loved golf, baseball and football, especially the Redskins. He was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church of Midland.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Nicholasa "Nicky" Jara of Midland; two daughters, Lori Ontiveros (Raymond) of Big Spring, and Irene Ramirez of Lubbock; three grandchildren, Brandon Ontiveros (Amber) and Tori Ontiveros, all of Big Spring, and Tanner Ramirez of Lubbock; three great-grandchildren, Le'Aziah Jackson, Nayliah Ontiveros and Jo'Adam Ontiveros; one brother, Fred Jara (Gloria); and a sister, Estella Jara, all of Big Spring; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Severo Jara, Pablo Jara, Frank Jara; and two sisters, Leonor Reyes and Jesusita Torres.
Pallbearers will be Jino Flores, Joe Martinez, Hugo Hernandez, Tony Ontiveros, James Carrillo, Ray Zapata and Joe Carrillo.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on July 4, 2019
