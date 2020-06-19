Marcelino Olivarez, Jr., 64, died peacefully in his home on Feb. 26, 2020, in Yoakum, Texas.

He was born Feb. 1, 1956, in Big Spring, Texas. to Marcelino and Herminia Olivarez. He lived in Big Spring for several years where he worked as a farmer and in the oilfield. He moved to Yoakum, Texas. where he worked for Hancor. He enjoyed playing pool, watching the Dallas Cowboys, he loved to dance and listen to music especially Polka. He loved working on his home in the country that he shared with his wife of 21 years, Bonnie. His country home was his dream and he loved spending time outside with his Horses and Cows.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cantwell Olivarez, daughter, Geneva and Rudy Ramirez, of Port Lavaca, son, Jason Edwards of Big Spring, three sisters, Juana and Marcos Rocha, Margie Heredia of Big Spring, and Mary and Daniel Rivera of El Paso, one sister-n-law Connie O'Hern of Chattanooga, three brothers, Albert and Rebecca Olivarez of Paris, Freddy and Amy Olivarez of Big Spring, and Henry and Laurie Olivarez of Albuquerque. He also had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, and nephews, and a special nephew, Al Noyola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-daughter, Dawny Cantwell, three sisters, Tere Olivarez, Dora Noyola, and Teresa Brito, three brothers, Pedro Olivarez, Frank Olivarez, and Octavio Olivarez, and brother-n-law, Daniel Heredia.

Memorial Service will be June 20, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Spring Tabernacle Church, 1209 Wright St, Big Spring, Texas. Inspirations Floral Boutique, 1410 Scurry St, Big Spring, Tx 432-263-8323

