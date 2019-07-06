Margie D. Pope, 89, of Big Spring, died Wednesday, July 03, 2019. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Randy Cotton and Tim Larson, officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.

Margie was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Silver Valley, Texas, to Fairy Buck Smith and Howard Smith. She married David E. Pope in Abilene, Texas, on March 19, 1947. She worked for Big Spring Independent School District for 20 years and then worked for Pamela J. Pope, CPA. She had lived in Big Spring for over 70 years and was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church as long as her health allowed. She was the best Mema ever and loved her grandkids. She especially loved cooking for her family.

Those remaining behind to cherish Margie's memory include her daughter, Pamela McMillian and husband, Lane of Big Spring; three grandchildren, James McMillan of Big Spring, Debra Gilliland and husband, Chad of McKinney, and Audrae Larson and husband, Tim of Springfield, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Megan Newton and husband, Austen of Big Spring, Brandon Larson and wife, BaiLee of Big Spring, Courtny Christian of Springfield, Missouri, and Mackenzie Gilliland of McKinney; and one great-great-grandchild, Grant Larson of Big Spring. Margie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Pope of Big Spring; and a special friend, Jan Condray and husband, Carl, of Big Spring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David on Feb. 24, 2018; two brothers, Lester R. Smith, and Louie H. Smith; and one sister, Sammie Jo Funderburk.

The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers from Visiting Angels who made Margie's life bearable during her illness; their wonderful care and compassion was a God-send.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mobile Meals, 100 Whipkey Drive, Big Spring, TX 79720, or to Trinity Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1701 E. FM 700, Big Spring, TX 79720.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Larson, Austen Newton, Jim DePauw, Keith Long, Joe Adams and DeLloyd Hooser. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Cotton and Tucker Durham.

Published in Big Spring Herald on July 6, 2019