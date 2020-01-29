|
Margie Myers of Big Spring passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. at Myers and Smith Funeral Home in Big Spring with Mark Lindsey of First Baptist Church, Big Spring officiating. Family visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Margie was born Aug. 9, 1930, to Porter and Mildred Welch in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She married Roy Petty in 1946. She married Sam Myers on April 27, 1998 in Big Spring.
Margie enjoyed theater, dancing, telling jokes, studying the Word of God, and she touched many lives by entertaining veterans at the V.A. Medical Center, hospitals, and nursing homes by line and tap dancing and visiting with the patients. She worked with the Area Agency on Aging and the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) group, tutored children, and worked with Family Hospice of The Permian Basin. On March 24, 2000, Margie was inducted into the Permian Basin Senior Hall of Fame and recognized by State Senator Robert Duncan for her many hours and years of selfless dedication to the people of the Big Spring community.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam, on April 24, 2017; and one son, Alan, on Sept. 6, 2012.
She is survived by seven children and spouses, Karin Petty of Georgetown, Carol and Richard Northrip of Southlake, Bob and Sandra Petty of Southlake, David and Peggy Petty of Foley, Alabama, Jim and Melissa Petty of Snyder, Mike and Sherri Petty of Runaway Bay, and Karen Galvan of Houston; five stepsons, Charles Myers of Appaloosa, LA, David Myers of Katy, Phillip Myers of Big Spring, Bruce Myers of Kerrville, and Thomas Myers of Houston; two brothers, Bobby and Barbara Welch of Ace, and Jerry Welch of Big Spring; 16 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jan. 28, 2020