Margurette Polanco Davis, age 74, passed away Sunday Oct. 18, with her two loving daughters, Michele Chavez and Danielle Martinez, by her side. Margurette is the daughter of Juan and Ramona Polanco. She is the sister of Sylvia Polanco, Gerd Polanco, Kay Torres, Ema Wilson and Cherri Polanco.
Her grandchildren include Christian Hernandez, Mason Hernandez, Alec Henry and Hayden Margurette Henry. Her great grandchildren are Zeppelin Hernandez and Zaylee
Hernandez.
Margurette had an accomplished career in nursing and human services.
In 1976, she was inducted into the Outstanding Young Women of America. Her love for community led her to be a Girl Scout Leader for her daughter Michele and niece, Josette Mata. She opened the first Planned Parenthood in Big Spring, Texas, and opened and directed a Head Start in Lamesa, Texas. She was a registered nurse, and worked as a Director of Nursing. Additionally, she served the League of United Latin American Citizens.
As a young woman, she studied at Howard County Junior College, University of Texas at the Permian Basin, and finally at Texas Tech University, where she was on the Presidents list, and obtained her Bachelors in Nursing. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. It is among the most prestigious organizations in the world and exists to: Recognize superior achievements in nursing.
On a personal note, Margurette had exceptional style and loving refinement in everything she did. She was a wonderful cook, an eternal optimist, and loved her family with a generous heart.
She has been blessed with numerous nieces and nephews that she loved so much. Additionally, she has lifelong friends that are much more like sisters. For over 60 years she has been in a loving and glamorous sisterhood known as The Royal Teens. A social and civic club that her and her childhood friends began as little girls.Margurette's life has been an enmeshment of love, civic duty, education, and beauty.
A reception is being held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Welch Reception Center located at 907 S. Lancaster Street.