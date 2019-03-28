Maria Isabel "Chabela" Moreno passed on to her heavenly reward Monday, March 25, 2019, at Parkview Rehab and Nursing Home. She was surrounded by her family members as she went on her journey home.

A rosary will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. Interment to follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.

Chabela was born July 2, 1919, in Juanacatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. She would have reached 100 years old on July 2 of this year. She was born to Pedro Cortez and Leandra Bedoy, both deceased. She was married to Jose Hernandez, who also preceded her in death. She came to the United States in 1955. Chabela later married Hijinio Moreno, who also preceded her in death in September, 2012.

Chabela worked for many years as a waitress, working for the original Spanish Inn Restaurant, La Posada, the original Alberto's Downtown Café, and lastly, at Casa Blanca. She also worked at the Bauer Elementary School Cafeteria and at Webb Air Force Base. After retiring from the waitress field, Chabela began making her famous tamales for several of the Mexican restaurants here in Big Spring and the Spanish Inn in Snyder. Her work ethic was of unmatched quality, doing the best at everything she worked at. There was no such thing as doing anything half-way. One of her lifelong goals was to become a United States citizens, which she fulfilled on November 30, 1998.

One of her biggest loves was to play Bingo. She was a die-hard bingo player, always carrying her little bag of multi-colored bingo markers wherever she went to play, but her biggest love was her family. From her four children to the last great-great-grandchild, her eyes lit up whenever family called and told her they were coming down to spend the weekend at her home. Her famous nachos were hot and ready for family coming in from out of town.

Her love of church was also a driving force behind her busy life. Chabela was a Cursillista and lifelong member of St.Thomas Catholic Church. Chabela and Hijinio were constant group leaders in the kitchen menudo groups, raising funds for the church hall. She was a member of the Lady's Altar Society.

Chabela will be missed dearly by her surviving family. Her children are as follows: Humberto Hernandez and wife, Betty of Eagle Pass, Gustavo Hernandez and wife, Irma of El Paso, Alma Lopez and husband, Manual of Grand Prairie, and Hijinio Moreno, Jr. of Big Spring. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory.