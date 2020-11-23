Maria Luiza Diaz, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Nov. 19, 2020. She was born June 9, 1943, in Big Spring, Texas, and raised by Ponciano and Hortencia Lopez.
Maria loved to love on people. She was known as "Mom" or "Grandma" to everybody whether they were family or not. She knew no strangers and would take in anybody and make sure that their bellies were full before they left. Her homemade tortillas and tamales were legendary among her friends and family. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo, smoking her cigarettes and drinking her coffee. Close friends and family will remember Maria for her blunt "tell it like it is" with no filter personality. She was deeply loved by everyone in her life.
For many years Maria worked at a local nursing home as a cook in Big Spring. It suited her servant heart. She was loved by both the staff she worked with and the residents she served. She was never idle and worked every day until the Lord decided to take her home.
Her life was a living example of this Bible verse, Proverbs 31:25 - "She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future."
Maria was preceded in death by four brothers, Santos Lopez, Lucas Lopez, Chino Lopez and Joel Lopez; four sisters, Manuela Rosales, Anna Lopez, Elena Gonzales, Ruth Contreras; one son, Tony Bernal and one daughter, Diane Bernal. She is survived by her brother Habacue Lopez, sister Martha Sandoval; her four sons Joe Bernal, Tommy Bernal, Chris Ledesma, Elias Ledesma and four daughters Rosemary Chavez, Mary Ann Bernal, Manuela Nalley and Ivy Ledesma; 36 grandchildren, two of whom she raised as her own, Toni Contreras and Sylvia Bernal; numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Smith, Chris Ledesma, Cartavious Groage, John Bernal, Eli Ledesma and Tommy Bernal Jr.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com