Maria Morelion Mendoza passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, in Oxnard, California, after a long and healthy life.

Maria was born in Eagle Pass, Texas on May 19, 1924, to Rosendo Morelion and Nicolasa Cruz. She was one of seven children. Her early years were spent in La Pryor, Texas. In the 1940s, her family would travel seasonally to Wyoming, Idaho and Colorado to harvest crops. It was in Colorado she met her husband, Ignacio Mendoza. They were married in Lubbock, Texas on Aug. 10, 1946, after he returned from the Army. One year later their daughter, Lupe, was born.

In 1948, Maria and her family moved to Big Spring, Texas, and in 1949, they had a son, Ignacio Jr. All of Maria's siblings followed her to Big Spring, and it was there she built her life surrounded by family. She was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and godmother. Her house was always open to family and friends and she was generous to all.

Maria was extremely social and talkative. She was active in her community and church. For most of her life she was a homemaker but for several years she worked in the kitchen at Kate Morrison School. Maria was a phenomenal cook and she was known for her fried chicken, homemade tortillas, refried beans, enchiladas and her famous peach pie.

Maria and her husband had a very happy marriage and loving home. They frequented the local dances and were a joy to watch on the dance floor.

Maria was widowed in 1988 and continued to live in Big Spring until 2015 when she moved to California to be with her daughter and grandchildren. Until the age of 90, she lived independently and drove herself around town. She was two months shy of 95 when she passed away, and up until the end she would style her hair and put her makeup on.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio Mendoza Sr.; her son, Ignacio Mendoza Jr.; and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Lupe Davalos; four grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.

The vigil will be on March 29 at 7 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel. The mass will be on March 30 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church with the burial to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.