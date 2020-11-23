1/1
Mariano Salazar
1971 - 2020
Mariano Salazar, 49, of San Antonio, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.  The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.  Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
Mariano was born March 15, 1971, in Colorado City, Texas to Dolores Medellin and A.R. Salazar.  He married Malinda Dunn in February 1994.  He was a very active member of Family Faith in Big Spring and First Assembly of God in San Antonio. He was a volunteer firefighter for Howard County for 25 years.   He was a devoted Christian and looked forward to arriving to his heavenly home.  Above all he loved his grandkids and his God. 
He is survived by his wife Malinda Salazar, his daughters: Kimberly Hickson, Machelle Barr, Brianna Salazar, Dylinda Salazar and Elena Salazar; one son: Gabriel Salazar; 4 grandsons: Jeremiah Hickson, Noah Delgado, Josiah Hickson and Knox Barr and a granddaughter: Natalie Salazar; four brothers: A.R. Jr. Salazar, Jesse Salazar, John Salazar and wife Carol, Rocky Salazar and wife Jimmie and Abel Salazar; and three sisters: Mary Villanueva and husband Angel, Guadalupe Liedecke and Sara Redwine and husband Jaime. He is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews & brothers and sisters of the fire department.
Mariano was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Ester Tobar and a brother Paul Salazar.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
NOV
23
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
