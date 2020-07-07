Marilyn Phillips Woodall, 77, of Ira, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Park with Buddy Cochran officiating.
She was born June 15, 1943, in Big Spring, Texas and married Odys Riley Woodall June 29, 1962 in Big Spring. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2018.
Marilyn graduated from Big Spring High School in 1961 and received her Bachelor's degree from Angelo State University in 1982. She taught for Big Spring Independent School District at Moss Elementary and Washington Elementary, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed gardening and bowling.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Holcomb and husband, David of Dallas and Karen Schaedel and husband, Ken of Big Spring; a son, Odys Dewayne Woodall of Aransas Pass; eight grandchildren, Joshua Holcomb and wife, Ariel of Commerce City, Colorado, Alexander Holcomb and Brittany of Parker, Colorado, Rendi Hernandez and husband, Eric of Huntsville, Alabama, Courtney Liston and husband, Blake of Howe, Rebecca Rankin and husband, Joel of Macomb, Illinois, Kelli Kitchens and husband, Clayton of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Katie Woodall of Aransas Pass and Alexandria Crawford of Minot, North Dakota; three great grandchildren, Garret Kelsey, Felicity Dewitt and Cody James Liston; and a sister, Carol Drake of Big Spring.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Dorothy Phillips; and her twin sister, Linda Arnold.
The family suggests memorials to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org
or to a favorite charity
.
