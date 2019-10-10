|
Marlin Garth Hyder, 86, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at First Nazarene Church, 1400 S. Lancaster, Big Spring, Texas.
Garth was born April 19, 1933, in Winters, Texas, to Clyde and Lorene Hyder.
He served in the military for three years. Then he began a 40 year career in Sweet Home, Oregon, driving a logging truck. Upon retirement, he moved to Big Spring and became part of First Nazarene Church. He was drawn by the welcoming love and fellowship of the pastor and all the members of the congregation. He loved Jesus, and he knew he had found his place. He became involved in helping prepare "burrito breakfast" each Sunday morning for the youth, worship and God filled messages, attending men's fellowship, Saturday evening bible study, the annual "Drive Through Nativity", and helping fill thousands of Easter eggs for the city-wide Easter Egg Hunt.
He was a highly skilled woodworker, creating unique pieces. This was his way of sharing his amazing God-given talent and love with family and friends.
He is survived by two sisters, Norvene Owen, of Plainview, Texas, and Rita Glasscock, of College Station, Texas; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifetime friends.
Garth was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Hyder; his mother, Lorene Hyder; and his brother, Mel Hyder.
Our family would like to express our thanksgiving to the Lord Jesus Christ for directing Garth's steps to Big Spring 13 years ago and filling his life with joy and fulfillment.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Nazarene Church "Drive Through Nativity", 1400 S. Lancaster, Big Spring, TX 79720.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 10, 2019