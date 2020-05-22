Marlon Andrew Barber went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, May 14, 2020, following a period of declining health. Marlon, one of seven children, was born in Van Zandt County, Texas, July 8,1927, to Mary and Fermon Barber.



Marlon served in the US Army Medical Corps during WW-ll and was stationed in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was discharged after two years of service and returned to East Texas State Commerce where he earned his Bachelor's Degree and Administrator's Certification. While at ETSC he met and married Carrie Maye Ridley on December 17,1948. The two were teachers in Freeport, Garden City and Ozona, Texas. In 1967 the Barber family moved to Big Spring where he was the principal at Moss and later, College Heights Elementary. Carrie Maye died of cancer in 1985. He retired from the Big Spring Independent School District in 1988 after a career of 41 years in the teaching profession. Following retirement in 1988 he moved to Terrell, Texas, where he met and married Jimmie Ann Baker. The two were active members of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and president of the Senior Adult program. He was a member of the local American Legion, supported the Gideon's International organization and loved being an active member of the Lion's Club for 53 years.



Mr. Barber is survived by his daughter, Judy and husband Jim Matthews of Flint, Texas, his son Craig and wife Karen Barber of Grand Junction, Colorado, their two daughters Carrie Barber, Mari and husband Paul Tholl, their sons Silas and Jonah, who also live in Grand Junction, step-son Bob Baker and daughter Annabelle Baker of Rock Port, Texas, step-daughter Teresa and husband Bobbie Mashburn of Forney, Texas, their daughter Emily and husband Jeff Casper of Mesquite, and son Brad Mashburn of Dallas, Texas. Sister-in-law Joan Helmer and brother-in-law Bob Sills of Fort Worth, Texas and many loved nieces and nephews also survive Marlon.



A private graveside service will be held in Big Spring, Texas on May 30. The family has also scheduled a Memorial Open House at the First Baptist Church of Terrell, Texas on June 6 from 1-4 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store