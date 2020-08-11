Mary McClendon, 82, of Big Spring died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Brad Daniels officiating.
Mary was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Lamesa. She married Troy McClendon on June 30, 1961, in Big Spring. Mary was a Registered Nurse. She graduated from Shannon School of Nursing in San Angelo in 1960. She received her Bachelor's Degree from West Texas State University and she received her Master's Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Mary worked at Hall-Bennett from 1960 until 1974 and the Veterans Administration Medical Center from 1974 until 1978. She taught in the Howard College Nursing Program and was Interim director of the A.D.N. Nursing Program. She returned to the Veterans Administration Medical Center in 1984 until 2000 having served in Quality Assurance and Administration. She finished her career in Case Management at Scenic Mountain Medical Center in 2013 at the age of 75. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a lifetime resident of Big Spring.
Mary was an avid reader, especially enjoyed the Bible, which she read all the way through every year. She also enjoyed watching PBR and going to Las Vegas.
Mary is survived by her husband: Troy McClendon of Big Spring; one daughter: Kim Dewbre and her husband Mark of Shallowater; one grandson; Brandon Dewbre and his wife Julie of Rogers, New Mexico; three great grandchildren: Zac Dewbre, Kolton Dewbre, and Kinley Dewbre; and one sister: Karen Woods of Big Spring.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to the American Diabetes Association, 3001 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX 79705.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com