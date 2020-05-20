Marshall V Day
1929 - 2020
Marshall V. Day, 91, of Big Spring, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park,  with Rev. Derrell Patterson, pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. To 7 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
He was born May 5, 1929, to Burton Day and Cuba Brooks Day in Synder, Texas.
Marshall V. Day served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include one daughter, Marsha Bishop-Day; one son, Paul Day; five grandchildren, Brandon Bishop, Stacy Day-Haverkamp and husband, Ed, Josh Bishop, Chris Bishop and wife, Vickie, and Tamara Averette and husband, Chad; ten great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Ryder, Lexi, Emery, Brandyn, Austin, Kambri, Kinlee, Katie and Korbett; and a cousin, Bill Lovelace.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Day; and a grandson, JaCoby Bishop.
The family suggests memorials to Gideon's International, P. O. Box 133, Big Spring, Texas 79721-0133 or to a favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
MAY
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
