Marvin Earnest Wise, 86, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, peacefully in his sleep following a lengthy illness.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Margaret Jo (Winkler) Wise of Big Spring, Texas; his children, Mariella Wise Levinson (Jim) of Columbiana, Alabama, Morgan Wise (Beverly) of Big Spring, Texas, and Monette Wise (Bronwyn) of Duvall, Washington. He was blessed to have many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His two brothers, Wiley Wise (Martha) of Abilene, Texas, Dan Wise (Mardelle) of Lampasas, Texas; one sister, Laverne Jannamon (Wise) of Big Spring, Texas.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Odis and Dorothy Wise; as well as his sister, Sybil Myers (Wise).
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2020, at the First Baptist church chapel in Big Spring, Texas. Following the memorial service there will be a celebration of Marvin's life in the church parlor to share stories. Marvin's body was donated to Texas Tech University's Willed Body Program for the betterment in advancements of medical science and understanding.
Marvin was born in Coahoma, Texas on Oct. 15, 1933. He graduated from Big Spring High School and Howard Junior College. He attended the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, on a golf scholarship.
Marvin served in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, California, 1953-54. In 1954-55, he entered Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia. After serving in the U.S. Army Security School in Fort Monmouth, California, in 1956, he was later assigned to a security base at Two Rock Ranch in California.
Marvin was a DeMolay and a Worshipful Master Mason for two years at the Grand Lodge of Texas-Staked Plains #598 in Big Spring, Texas. He was also a member of Shriners International.
Marvin was employed with the JC Penney Company for 13 years and later became the director of two assisted living facilities in Sterling City, Texas and Big Spring, Texas. He retired from Scenic Mountain Medical Center as a financial advisor. After retirement, he began substitute teaching in the Big Spring School District.
Marvin helped to organize the girl's softball league in Big Spring, Texas in 1973.
In his early years he enjoyed being a rodeo clown and breaking and riding horses. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed racing homing pigeons, hunting, fishing and playing dominoes with friends. Marvin enjoyed singing in the church choir and coaching his children in various activities.
More than anything Marvin loved spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to , 1-800-822-6344; stjude.org/donatetoday, or to Mission Center First Baptist Church, 705 W. FM 700, Big Spring, Texas 79720, 432-267-8223.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 26, 2020