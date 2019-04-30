Mary John Espy Phinizy, 73, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home in Borden County with her family by her side. Memorial services will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church with Father Christian Rabone and Father Edson Way officiating.

Mary John was born June 7, 1945, in San Angelo to Mary Leontine (Watson) and Howard Espy and welcomed by a sister, Tom Elaine. They made their home on the ranch outside Sonora. To quote Mary John from an article she once wrote, "My childhood was deeply ingrained with love. I have warm memories of endless playing, school, pets of all kinds, good food, helping Daddy, not helping Mama, good friends, big shade trees…and finally, rain."

Mary John attended the University of Colorado and Texas Tech University. Through mutual friends, Mary John met Bill Phinizy, who was assistant manager for the Pitchfork Ranch and 10 years her senior. On June 22, 1968 they married and began a life of love, raising children, and working side by side.

Bill and Mary John lived at the Pitchfork for three years and began their lives as parents. Will was born in November 1969, and Kate came 13 months later in December 1970. This young family made their way to the ranch in Borden County in 1975, just in time for Will to begin kindergarten at Borden County Schools. Mary John spent those years active in school activities, watching sports, volunteering for 4-H, FFA, and decorating and cooking for every stock show and banquet. Many will well remember Mrs. Phinizy as a long-term sub at Borden County ISD. After Will and Kate left for college and jobs, Mary John filled that void by homeschooling a pack of wonderful neighbor kids for eight years.

Still, Mary John's favorite job was working with Bill on the ranch. There was nothing she would not or could not do. Through their years together, they made and kept the dearest of friends. Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association was often a meeting place for these friends. Mary John enjoyed serving on the Executive Board of Directors of the National Ranching Heritage Association in Lubbock. She and Bill are long-time members of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Big Spring. Mary John's greatest joy in later years was to love and listen to, laugh with and teach a new generation, her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Phinizy of Gail; a son, Will and wife, Michelle of Gail; a daughter, Kate Davis and husband, Ryan of Spearman; five grandchildren, Jacob Phinizy, Laura Phinizy, Mary Margaret Davis, Jack Davis, and Cy Davis; a sister, Tom Elaine Whitehead and husband, Bud of Sonora; one nephew, Espy Whitehead and wife, Laura and children Gage and Lane; and two nieces, Lea and husband, Arlis Baze, and Kelly Whitehead and children Kack and Colton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leontine and Howard Espy.

The family suggest memorials be made to National Ranching Heritage Center, P.O. Box 43200, Lubbock, Texas 79409

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary