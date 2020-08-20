Mary Leighrene Kohl died peacefully at home on Aug. 16, 2020, after a long, hard fought battle with Alzheimer's. The family will hold funeral services at Alive In Christ Lutheran Church. She will later be interned in the Electra Cemetery alongside her parents Emmett & Irene Thomason and her sister Barbara.
Leighrene was born Sept. 24, 1938, in Electra, Texas. She graduated from Electra High School. She met Carroll Kohl in 1953, and the two married Dec. 28, 1958. Carroll and Leighrene started their family in Springfield, IL, then moved back to North Texas, and eventually settled in Big Spring, Texas, where they raised their children and she lived out her days.
Leighrene was an active member of the churches where her husband preached-treating and caring for their members as her own family. She never met a stranger and was the perfect host. During her lifetime as a preacher's wife, she maintained an open-door policy; anyone who entered her home was treated with great love and kindness and never went home hungry. Before moving to Big Spring, Leighrene was a 4-H Homemaker and taught countless young women how to can food, cook, and sew. She was an active member of the Big Spring Garden Club and was a Rotary Ann for over forty years. Leighrene was a phenomenal seamstress, cook, caretaker, mother, wife, and friend. Leighrene is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Carroll; her son Thomas and wife Lori of Tolar, Texas; and her daughters, Angela Newton and husband Billy of Coahoma, TX, Glenda Ramsey and husband Scott of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Dana Johnson and husband Keith of Big Spring, Texas. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Madeline Kohl, Westen Kohl, Breanna Guerrero and husband Eli, Heather Hill and husband Cory, Scott Ramsey V, Thomas Ramsey and fiancé Macy, Caroline Ramsey, Analysia Rodriguez, and Mateo Rodriguez; her great grandchildren; her brother Emmett Thomason and wife Sue of Buda, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. The family would like to thank Marie Rajbhandari for the excellent love and care she provided for Leighrene as she became one of and was a blessing to the family. The family would also like to thank members of the Home Hospice team for their love and care for Leighrene as well. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be sent to Alive In Christ Lutheran Church located at 2805 Lynn Drive, Big Spring, TX 79720.
Visitation will be from Noon until 9 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Alive In Christ Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Electra Memorial Park Cemetery in Electra, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Breanna Guerrero, Scott Ramsey, Madeline Kohl, Thomas Ramsey, Analysia Rodriguez, Weston Kohl, Caroline Ramsey, and Mateo Rodriquez.
