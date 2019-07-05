Home

Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-4544
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville
Mason Quinn Schlechte


1997 - 2019
Mason Quinn Schlechte Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mason Quinn Schlechte, December 18, 1997-June 28, 2019. 
Mason was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, and spent all his school years in Kerrville, Texas.  His senior year, he helped establish the Bark in the Park program.  He was currently a senior business major at University of Texas Austin.  He was active in the Tejas Club. 
He was also on the wakeboard team and was gearing up to join Texas 4000 on a cross-continent bike ride to raise money for cancer research.  He will be dearly missed. 
It seemed like Mason never met a stranger.  Even during our recent trip in Spain, he'd start interacting with people and they would immediately love him.
He leaves his dad and mom, Warren and Kristie Schlechte; brothers, Braedon and Gabriel (and Katherine - Lubbock); grandparents, LeRoy and Joyce Schlechte (Kerrville) and Jerry and Katie Grimes (Big Spring, Texas).  He also was cherished by his aunt, uncle and cousin, Matt, Sheri, and Megan Henry of the Woodlands and Denver, Colorado; and his uncle, Jerry Speight Grimes of Lubbock. He was important to countless other relatives and friends. 
Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville on Saturday, July 6 at 2 p.m.  
Donations can be made in his name to First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, youth program; Texas 4000 (Texas4000.org); or to one of the Tejas Club suicide awareness philanthropies (https://endowments.giving.utexas.edu/brian-l-harlan-memorial-endowment/; OR utdirect.utexas.edu; select Student Affairs Office of the Vice President in the first box and CMHC – Suicide Prevention in the second box; OR, The Trevor Project https://give.thetrevorproject.org/give/63307/#!/donation/checkout).
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Published in Big Spring Herald on July 5, 2019
