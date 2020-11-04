1/1
Mateo Garza
1930 - 2020
Mateo Garza, 90, of Big Spring died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m.  Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Mateo was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Gonzales, Texas.  He married Dorothy Jones in 1952 at Austin.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served from 1952 until 1974. He was a missile guidance system technician and instructor retiring as Sgt. First Class.  After retiring from the army, he and a friend, Al Driggers were in the real estate business in El Paso until 1985, moving to Big Spring and then graduated from Texas State Technological College in Sweetwater and began work for Sierra Communications installing alarms and communication systems.  In 1993 he went into the remodeling business with his grandson until retiring again in 2010 at the age of 80.
Mateo is survived by his wife:  Dorothy Garza of Big Spring; one son:  Darrell Garza and his wife Martha of El Paso; two daughters:  Patricia Garza of Taos, New Mexico and Jeannette Alexander and her husband Chris of Big Spring;14 grandchildren:  Darrell, Jr., Jaime, Nancy, Viento, Celeste, Cuauhtemoc, Carl, Michael, Jr., Cassandra, Jessica, Devon, Steven, Marty Jr., and Jonathon; 30 great grandchildren; sister-in-law:  Julia Garza of Austin; and several nieces and nephews.
Mateo was preceded in death by his mother:  Ana Garza; two sons:  Rodney Garza and Michael Garza; and one brother:  Augustine Garza.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Garza, Jaime Garza, Devon Butler, Sr., Devon Butler, Jr., Geno Trujillo and Chris Alexander.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
NOV
4
Vigil
07:00 PM
NOV
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
