Matthew Alan Kuhlmann, loving husband, son, and brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 in Big Spring, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Sue Kuhlmann; stepdaughter, Grace; his mother, Judy Cobb; brothers Clint Kuhlmann and Sam Cobb; and sisters-in-law, Kim Kuhlmann and Dana Cobb. He is also survived by many loving friends, cousins, and nieces and nephews across Texas, Oklahoma, and beyond.
Matt's funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 3 in the afternoon at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 906 S. Gregg St., in Big Spring, Texas, 79720.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 20, 2019