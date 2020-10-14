Mavis was my Grandmother and from a small child visiting in Big Spring to living in Midland she just wanted to spend some time with me. Great sense of humor and loved to hear her laugh. Oh yes, there was a lot of crying too but I'm very thankful she was always there when we needed her. A very strong and beautiful lady that I miss more than I could ever say. Thank you to my Uncle Jim and Aunt Donna for sharing time with me during the time we needed each other the most while we were there with Mavis. I encourage other friends and family to write a memory of how Mavis had influence in your life. Love you Granny.

Terry Hendricks

Grandchild