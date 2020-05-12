Maxine Coffman passed away in Midland, Texas on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born in Enochs, Texas, on Sept. 20, 1931.They resided near Mulshoe, Texas, before moving to Big Spring, Texas, Garden City, Texas, and retiring to Cloudcroft, New Mexico.
She is survived by one sister, Joyce Strouth; daughters Twilla Leverett and husband, Wane of Gardendale, Texas, Evette Tardiff and husband, Daniel of Manchester, Tennessee, and Keitha Van Ness and husband, Tracy of Beaumont, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harvey L. Coffman, in 1999; and her eldest daughter, Cherlyn Manyor-Coffman.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made through Marini at El Paso Baptist Church Association for the Baptist encampment at "Aspendale Baptist Encampment, PO Box 287, Cloudcroft, NM, 88317".
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.