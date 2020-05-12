Maxine Coffman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Coffman passed away in Midland, Texas on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born in Enochs, Texas, on Sept. 20, 1931.They resided near Mulshoe, Texas, before moving to Big Spring, Texas, Garden City, Texas, and retiring to Cloudcroft, New Mexico.
She is survived by one sister, Joyce Strouth; daughters Twilla Leverett and husband, Wane of Gardendale, Texas, Evette Tardiff and husband, Daniel of Manchester, Tennessee, and Keitha Van Ness and husband, Tracy of Beaumont, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. 
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harvey L. Coffman, in 1999; and her eldest daughter, Cherlyn Manyor-Coffman.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made through Marini at El Paso Baptist Church Association for the Baptist encampment at "Aspendale Baptist Encampment, PO Box 287, Cloudcroft, NM, 88317". 
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved