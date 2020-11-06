1/1
Melba Rich
1935 - 2020
Melba Rich, 85, of Big Spring died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Evergreen Chapel.
Melba was born April 27, 1935, in Roff, Oklahoma.  She married J. C. Rich on Dec. 16, 1948, in Colorado City. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2011.  Melba was a rural mail carrier in Stanton, Leonorah, and Tarzan area for over 30 years.  
Melba loved to crochet and she also loved to watch bull riding and baseball.
Melba is survived by four daughters:  Jacque Hagins and her husband Freddie, Judy Simer and her husband Gary, Patsy Simer and her husband Larry, and Vicki Bryan and her husband Jim; one son:  Jim rich and his wife Tori; 10 grandchildren:  Chris, Angela, Michael, Michelle, Brittany, Amber, Randi, Rikki, John, Brad, and Roy; and several great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandchild: J. C.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Hagins, Michael Simer, John Bryan, Brad Bryan, Roy Miles, Brian McHenry, Mitchell James and Jeff Thigpen.   
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
