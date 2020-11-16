Melba "June" Waters, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, in Midland, Texas. She was 94 years old. June was born on May 10, 1926 in Van Alstyne, Texas.
June enjoyed playing golf and volunteering at Isaiah 58. She was a faithful, long time member of First Christian Church in Big Spring. While there she served as the church secretary for many years. She also served as a Deacon, sang in the choir, was very active in the Women's Ministry and often taught a children's Sunday School Class.
June loved spending time with her family, especially her 3 grandchildren who were the apple of her eye. They always looked forward to spending special times with their "Juma" which they affectionately called her.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church in Big Spring, Texas. Rev. Mike Hunter, Senior Minister of First Christian Church in Midland and Rev. Brian Michaelz, minister of First Christian Church in Big Spring will be performing the service. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Van Alstyne, Texas, Cemetery.
June is survived by her daughter, Paula Brooks of Midland, TX; her son Robert "Bob" W. Waters Jr. and wife Maria of Clovis, NM; her grandchildren, Robert "Bobby" W. Waters III of Clovis NM, Ryan W. Waters of Austin, Texas, and Marissa K. Waters of Clovis NM. June is also survived by her brother Duane "Dude" Crook and wife Ann of Van Alstyne, Texas; and multiple nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" W. Waters; her parents Les and Pauline Crook; her sister Nelda Jeane Carney; and her son-in-law Terry Brooks.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Manor Park (Cowden Cottage and Younger Center) in Midland for the care and support of our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church of Big Spring, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory in Big Spring, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.