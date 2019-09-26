Home

Melvin Leon Jones


1950 - 2019
Melvin Leon Jones Obituary
Melvin Leon Jones, 69, of Big Spring, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in a local hospital. Graveside funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park. 
He will be in state Thursday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
He was born June 17, 1950, in Grapevine, Texas. Melvin served in the United States Army and had worked as a welder. He was a loving Christian man with a big heart. He loved fishing, the outdoors and his family.
Survivors include one brother, Kenneth Jones and wife, Pearl of Malvern, Arkansas; three sisters, Debbie Davis of Big Spring, Denise Huitt and husband, Quert of Brady, and Sarah Tyrrell and husband, Tommy of San Angelo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Jones; his mother, Martha Schwab; and two brothers, Nathan Cahoon and Jerry Jones.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
