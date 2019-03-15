Merejilda Cortez, 65, of Big Spring, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Midland. Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.

Merejilda was born Jan. 4, 1954 in Big Spring, Texas to Maria Luisa Montelongo and Getrudez Rodriguez. She lived in Big Spring most of her life but had also lived in Georgia, Germany and Panama, but Texas was her home. She was a home health provider. She loved watching Gun Smoke and novelas and also enjoyed playing slot machines. Her biggest love was her grandchildren. She had raised her grandson Amando like a son. Merejilda was referred to as "Quiet One" and "Sister". She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Merejilda is survived by two daughters, Yvette Preston of Big Spring and Melissa Cortez of Austin; two grandsons, Amando B. Cortez, III, of Florida and Iain Preston of Big Spring; and one granddaughter, Evelyn Preston of Big Spring; her significant other, Richard Flores of Big Spring; her siblings, Pancha Parras and Ramona and David Marquez of San Angelo, Cipriano and Virginia Rodriguez, Juan "Bear" and Margie Rodriguez, Jovita and Deci Hernandez, Mina and Tin Garcia, Getrudez and Patsy Rodriguez, Isabel and Tony Rodriguez, all of Big Spring.

Merejilda was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Luisa and Getrudez Rodriguez; and a son-in-law Joshua Preston.

Pallbearers will be Amando Cortez, III, Iain Preston, Eric Rodriguez, Augustine Hernandez, J.R. Rodriguez and David Marquez, Jr.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary