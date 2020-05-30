Michael Raye Grissom
1997 - 2020
Michael Raye Grissom, 23, passed away May 24, 2020.
He was born Jan. 10, 1997.
He is survived by his parents, James and Roxanne Hoard; two brothers, Jacob and Donovan Grissom; two sisters, Ami and Amber Hoard; grandparents, Rockey and Brenda Grissom. He was loved like a son by Rusty and Mona Phillips. We will love and remember you always.
There is a Celebration of life planned. Friends and family will receive invitations when a date is determined.

Published in Big Spring Herald on May 30, 2020.
