Michael Raye Grissom, 23, passed away May 24, 2020.

He was born Jan. 10, 1997.

He is survived by his parents, James and Roxanne Hoard; two brothers, Jacob and Donovan Grissom; two sisters, Ami and Amber Hoard; grandparents, Rockey and Brenda Grissom. He was loved like a son by Rusty and Mona Phillips. We will love and remember you always.

There is a Celebration of life planned. Friends and family will receive invitations when a date is determined.

