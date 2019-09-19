Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Michael Schell Madry


1962 - 2019
Michael Schell Madry Obituary
Michael Schell Madry, age 57, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Parkview Skilled Care and Rehabilitation. 
The family receive friends Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Myers and Smith Funeral Home, 301 E. 24th St., Big Spring, Texas. Memorial service will begin at 2:30 with Michael Seay, pastor of Midway Baptist Church, officiating.
Mike was born March 21, 1962, to Charles Madry and Beverly McMahon. He is survived by his son, Forrest Seth Madry of Lubbock; Michelle Schiavo of Sicklerville, New Jersey; father and step-mother, Charles and Carole Madry of Big Spring; step-father, Clyde McMahon of Big Spring; and his brother, Brad Madry and his family of Weatherford, Texas. He is also survived by his two nieces, Wendy Clark, and her family of Big Spring, Texas, and Samantha Allison Grace of San Angelo, Texas; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Ann McMahon; his brother, Steven Frederick Madry; his step-brother, Ricky Hope; grandparents Jack and Nell Franklin, and Margaret Whitefield and B.S. "Nubbin" Madry.
Mike had a love for family and always enjoyed golfing and hunting with his dad and brothers. He enjoyed traveling, and he loved visiting Mexico and would stay there for long periods of time. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
