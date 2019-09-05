|
|
Michele Shepler Rios, 46, of Big Spring, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in a local hospital. Her services will be held at a later date.
She was born Oct. 1, 1972, in Connersville, Indiana. She was a long time resident of Big Spring and worked at KwiKie for over 20 years, currently working as a manager.
Survivors include her husband, Gustabo Rios; two sons, Dustin Isaac and Kyle Isaac and wife, Amber; one daughter, Ashley Isaac; her father, Randy Shepler and wife, Cindy; one brother, Aaron Shepler and wife, Emily; three grandchildren, Isabella Isaac, Braxton Isaac and Allen Isaac; a grandchild due to be born soon, Damon Isaac; and best friend, Sherri Avant.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandy Kay Shepler; and her first husband, Jason Isaac.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 5, 2019