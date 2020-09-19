Mike Henry of Big Spring died Monday September 7, 2020 in Big Spring. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mike is survived by his sister, Robyn Coatney of Amarillo, nieces Chezney Coatney and Haley Fergerson, nephew Alex Fergerson, great nephew Zoel Soto and great niece Elenor Stead.
Mike was born to Jan and Robert Henry on March 16, 1961 in Amarillo, Mike was a graduate of Coahoma High School, Class of 1979 and later went on to study journalism at Howard College.
Mike worked for nearly 40 years for several radio stations across west Texas, first as a DJ and later as a news director and award-winning reporter. From a range of George Strait to George W. Bush, Mike interviewed multiple celebrities, politicians and just plain regular people over the years. He was also a musician, composer/songwriter and artist himself.
Mike tirelessly reported the news, even while his health was declining, never losing his sense of professionalism nor sounding the worse for wear. He will be sorely missed by family, friends and community.
