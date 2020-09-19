1/1
Mike Henry
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Henry of Big Spring died Monday September 7, 2020 in Big Spring. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mike is survived by his sister, Robyn Coatney of Amarillo, nieces Chezney Coatney and Haley Fergerson, nephew Alex Fergerson, great nephew Zoel Soto and great niece Elenor Stead.

Mike was born to Jan and Robert Henry on March 16, 1961 in Amarillo, Mike was a graduate of Coahoma High School, Class of 1979 and later went on to study journalism at Howard College.

Mike worked for nearly 40 years for several radio stations across west Texas, first as a DJ and later as a news director and award-winning reporter. From a range of George Strait to George W. Bush, Mike interviewed multiple celebrities, politicians and just plain regular people over the years. He was also a musician, composer/songwriter and artist himself.

Mike tirelessly reported the news, even while his health was declining, never losing his sense of professionalism nor sounding the worse for wear. He will be sorely missed by family, friends and community.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved