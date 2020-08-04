Milton "Moe" Ora Horton, Sr., 84, of Big Spring passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with burial to follow at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
He was born Dec. 18, 1935, in Westfield, Texas, to Forest C. Horton and Oda Brister Horton.
Milton served in the United States Army. He was a part of the United States Army All-American Airborne, serving in the Korean War.
Milton is survived by his wife, Doreatha Horton; two daughters, Debra Clanton and husband Tommy and Mary Williamson; three sons, Willard Horton and wife Evelyn, Moe Horton, Jr. and Giles Horton; two stepsons, Robert Turner and wife Wanda and Billy Tuner; stepdaughter, Brenda Elmore and husband David; twenty-two grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Franklin Horton and Kenneth Horton and numerous niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katherine Elaine James Horton; two brothers, Billy Horton and Robert Horton; one sister, Betsy Diamond; one daughter-in-law, Rachel Horton; and one step-daughter-in-law, Carol Turner.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to: Berea Baptist Church or Shriner's Hospital for Children
