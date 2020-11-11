On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Mollie Aline Wyrick, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 81. Mollie was born in Falfurrias, Texas, on Nov. 20, 1938, to Frank Bertrum Griffith and Aline Riley (Hill) Griffith. On Feb. 25, 1956 she married the love of her life, Tommy Wyrick. They raised three children, David Wyrick, Kristi (Wyrick) Moeller, and Lori (Wyrick) Crockett.
Family was everything to Mollie. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was always involved in her children's activities when they were growing up. Their friends loved Mollie and considered her a second mom. Once you were in her life she considered you one of hers forever. Her love for Tommy was absolute. She was devoted to him for sixty four years, which is rare in the world today. After their children grew up and moved out they had many adventures together. She loved traveling with Tommy and was blessed to see so much of the world with him at her side. Mollie had a strong Christian faith and touched many lives throughout the years. She led GA's, Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and church camps all in an effort to express her faith and share Jesus with others. She was the type of woman that was always willing to lend a hand and a smile. Her family will remember her love of game shows, the annual Christmas candy table, and her thrill at finding bargains. Her laughter and generous spirit will be missed by many. Mollie's hope, faith, and love for others is her legacy. She instilled this in her children and family.
Mollie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Aline, two brothers Harold Griffith and Roy Griffith, and her son-in-law, Jim Crockett. She is survived by her husband and devoted companion, Tommy, her children and their spouses David and Leslie Wyrick, Kristi and Ricky Moeller, and Lori Crockett. She is also survived by her grandchildren Riley and Michael Willman, Paige and Cody Moore, Isaac Crockett, Lynndy and Chris Cerda, Bandy and Jordan Moeller, Tanna and Gerald Franklin, Ian and Stevie Boyles, and Sunny Kuykendall. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Frank Griffith, Jr. and Kathy, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a public graveside service at the Coahoma cemetery on Nov. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 the family is asking that masks be worn by everyone in attendance and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com