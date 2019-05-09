Mona Marie Drake, of Big Spring, passed away on May 6, 2019, at the age of 85. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Raul Garcia officiating. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the funeral home.

Mona was born on June 9, 1933, to Curtice and Goldye Moad in Hammon, Oklahoma. Mona married Cecil Drake on Oct. 12, 1950.

Mona worked as a civil servant at Webb Air Force Base. She was very active in the Coahoma United Methodist Church and devoted much of her time to serving the people and women in the church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Drake; her parents; and her sisters, Janel Robertson, Lora Clark, and Mary Kennon.

Survivors include her daughter, Lucretia Ashley and husband, Shelton of Austin, Texas; her sons, Ricky Drake and wife, Kathrine of Porter, Texas, and Roy Drake and wife, Toni of Midland, Texas; and her daughter, Cecilia Wright and husband, Jim of San Angelo, Texas. Mona had eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

The pallbearers will be Marshall Wright, Nate Wolfe, Eric Burleson, Mason Surber, David Elmore, and Mark Hyatt.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Coahoma United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 50, Coahoma, Texas 79511.

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.