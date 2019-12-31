|
Monika Helene Hampton, 79, of Big Spring, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Private memorial service will be Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at her home.
Monika Helene Hampton was born July 16, 1940, in Erfurt, Germany to Ursula Martha Hause Halecker and Bruno Karl Halecker. After escaping East Germany and fortunate to come to the United States, she made her home in Texas and became a very proud citizen of the USA. She was a teacher in Germany and worked later for the Texas State Technical Institute, known today as the Texas State Technical College. After living in Irving for 15 years and raising two children, she came to Big Spring. Monika worked for K-C Steak House and enjoyed getting to know so many people in the community.
Monika is survived by one daughter, Marion Barbara Mele; two grandchildren, Eric Halecker and Sarah Sodeman; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Jade, Emily Rose and Chloe Renee; three brothers, Dr. Wolf Ekkehard Halecker, Rolf Roderich Halecker, and Jurg Peter Halecker; and one sister, Gabriele Becker.
Monika was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lt. Col. Bowden Hampton; and a son, Mark Stephen Hines.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 31, 2019