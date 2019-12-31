Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Resources
More Obituaries for Monika Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monika Helene Hampton


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monika Helene Hampton Obituary
Monika Helene Hampton, 79, of Big Spring, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Private memorial service will be Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at her home.  
Monika Helene Hampton was born July 16, 1940, in Erfurt, Germany to Ursula Martha Hause Halecker and Bruno Karl Halecker. After escaping East Germany and fortunate to come to the United States, she made her home in Texas and became a very proud citizen of the USA. She was a teacher in Germany and worked later for the Texas State Technical Institute, known today as the Texas State Technical College. After living in Irving for 15 years and raising two children, she came to Big Spring. Monika worked for K-C Steak House and enjoyed getting to know so many people in the community.  
Monika is survived by one daughter, Marion Barbara Mele; two grandchildren, Eric Halecker and Sarah Sodeman; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Jade, Emily Rose and Chloe Renee; three brothers, Dr. Wolf Ekkehard Halecker, Rolf Roderich Halecker, and Jurg Peter Halecker; and one sister, Gabriele Becker.
Monika was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lt. Col. Bowden Hampton; and a son, Mark Stephen Hines.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monika's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -