|
|
Mozelle Herring, 96, of Big Spring died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olive Memorial Park with Rev. Derrell Patterson officiating.
She was born Jan. 26, 1923, at Durant, Oklahoma, to Nancy and William James. The family came from Oklahoma to Merkel in a covered wagon. They moved to Big Spring in 1936. Mozelle was a professional seamstress, having worked at Swartz, other stores, and also was self-employed. She specialized in clothing and draperies and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She loved traveling, especially to Ruidoso, or any mountain area. She was very proud of her rose garden.
Mozelle is survived by her grandson, Brian Mathiews and his wife, Dawn of Zolfo Springs, Florida; two great-grandsons, Adam Mathiews and Griffin Mathiews, both of Denver, Colorado; and one nephew, Mike Turner of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In addition to her parents, Mozelle was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Herring and one son, Tony Herring.
Honorary pallbearers are Tina Coots, Renona Holliman, Melinda Hernandez and Angela Whitley.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 26, 2019