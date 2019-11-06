|
Myrtle Guedry Schofield, 88, of Big Spring, Texas, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Big Spring. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will be Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Sour Lake, Texas.
She was born Sept. 18, 1931, in China, Texas, and married Coy Schofield, April 19, 1952, in Sour Lake, Texas.
Myrtle showed a kind and gentle spirit like no other. She had a great love for family, and friends, and any activities that brought everyone together. Children could always put a smile on her face; they seemed to be drawn to her and gave her much joy. She was an avid horse lover and enjoyed the companionship of many pets and animals. Myrtle loved the many years of family reunions, hunting with the family in Central Texas, enjoyed her many golf outings, and traveling throughout the U.S. with her husband, Coy.
Myrtle grew up in Sour Lake, Texas area, and lived there for 39 years before moving to Pearland, Texas. Job transfers took the family from Houston area to Kilgore, and finally Big Spring, Texas, where she has lived for the past 44 years.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Myrtle secured her eternal home in heaven, accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior of her life many years ago.
Survivors include; two sons, Michael Schofield and wife, Kim, and David Schofield and wife, Annette; two step-children, Coy Schofield Jr., and Diane Watson; one brother, Harry Guedry; one sister, Lydia Currie; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Schofield; son, Gary Schofield; sister, Audrey Wheeler; and her brother, Buster Guedry.
The family suggests memorials to their favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 5, 2019