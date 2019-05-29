Nancy J. Plowman, 71, of Midland, passed away from complications from MS on Thursday, May 24, 2019, in Midland, Texas.

Family will have a private memorial and burial in Abilene, Texas, at a later date.

Nancy was born on July 26, 1947, in Big Spring, Texas, to Frank and Daisy Hardesty. She attended and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1965. She worked for the family drug store, Hardesty Drug, was a bank teller at Western National Bank in Casper, Wyoming, and Security State Bank in Big Spring, Texas. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church in Big Spring, Texas.

Nancy married Dan Plowman in 1967, and they raised two children. In 1976, she, her husband and daughter moved to Casper, Wyoming, and returned to Big Spring in 1984. Nancy loved reading and learning about the Bible, loved her family and was obsessed with the yorkies she's had over the years.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Dan Plowman; and her parents; and brother, Frank Hardesty, Jr.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Kelli Warden; and her son, Cody Plowman, both of Midland, Texas; two granddaughters, Ashly Womack and Becca Andrews, both of San Antonio, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Daniel Womack and Pierson Plowman.

Nancy's last wish was tissue donation to The Rocky Mountain MS Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Rocky Mountain MS Center in her name; https://37004.thankyou4caring.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 29, 2019