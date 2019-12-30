|
|
Nannie Faye Day, 84, of Forsan, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Rev. Darren Weaver, pastor of Forsan Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Faye was born July 30, 1935, in Granbury, Texas, to T.R. Camp and Ida Mae Williams Camp. She married D.W. "Dub" Day, Jan. 17, 1953, in Big Spring. He preceded her in death May 11, 2016.
Faye was a graduate of Forsan High School and went on to work as the Forsan School Cafeteria Manager for 34 years. She enjoyed sewing, which included making the Forsan basketball, twirling, and tennis uniforms among other sewing projects. She also loved bowling, reading, gambling, cooking, traveling, playing cards, camping, volleyball and loved the San Antonio Spurs. Christmas was her favorite time of the year, and she enjoyed making candy and baking for many friends and businesses in the Big Spring area each year.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Lee Day and wife, Denise of Sweetwater; two daughters, Cindy Faye Loveless of Forsan, and Lisa Richardson and husband, Kary of Boerne; eight grandchildren, Amanda Blanco and husband, Pete, Chad Richardson, Melissa Wells and husband, Bret, all of San Antonio, Michael Day of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, Mandy Cruz and husband, Tommy of Big Spring, Scott Myshin and wife, Gena of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, and Justin Heffner and James Heffner, both of Sweetwater; and eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lynda Kay Brunton and husband, Pat of Skiatook, Oklahoma; a sister-in-law, Jonell Camp of Big Spring; and special friends, Dora Lozano as well as the McMurray family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, T.A. Camp.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Midland Hospice and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019