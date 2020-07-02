Ned Randal Hildebrand, 46, passed from this life on Monday morning, June 29, 2020, at his residence in Big Spring. He was born in Fort Stockton, Texas, on Aug. 4, 1973, to Darlene and Tommy Hildebrand Sr.
Ned is survived by his high school sweetheart Lodie Gutierrez, daughter Shea Hildebrand, sons Ned Hildebrand, Jr and Nathan Hildebrand, grandson Axl, brother, Tommy Hildebrand, Jr and sisters Barbara Averette and Pamela Hildebrand.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tommy and Darlene Hildebrand.
Ned graduated from Coahoma High School in 1991. He enjoyed playing basketball, football, and running track. He was a hard worker and gifted tradesman who worked many years in the oilfield. He loved cooking and grilling. He enjoyed Air Wolf, The Incredible Hulk, and tinkering with model cars. He loved music and artists like ACDC, George Strait, and ZZ Top to name a few. He will forever be remembered as a good guy who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Visitation services are from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com