Nelda Ann Shaw Tobias, 89, of Brownwood formerly of Knott, Arlington and Andrews, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23 surrounded by her loved ones. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring. Burial will follow at The Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born to Willie Summerfield Shaw and Angeline Peterson Shaw on Sept. 15, 1930 and married Richard "Dick" Raymond Tobias July 25, 1952, in Yuma, Arizona after meeting him just three weeks before on July 4 in Long Beach California. She would have thrown a fit if her own children or grandchildren had married someone they only knew for three weeks but for her it led to a long, wonderful marriage. She joined her husband Dick on many adventures in Hawaii and all around the country but most importantly on their greatest adventure – their children Terri, Ricky and David.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Mathis and husband, Larry of Brownwood and son David Tobias and wife, Renee of Plano; four grandchildren, Summer Shaffer and husband, Luke, Chase Mathis and wife, Jennifer, Toby Mathis and wife, Angela and Mark Tobias; and four great-grandchildren, Haden and Rilynn Mathis and Sadie and Sam Shaffer. Nelda is also survived by her sisters and brothers Joann Peugh of Knott; Frank and Starlie Shaw of Seminole, Roosevelt and Patsy Shaw of Coahoma, Ronald and Jennie Shaw of Smyer and many, many nieces and nephews.
Nelda joins her husband Dick, son Ricky, parents and brothers and sister and many other loved ones in heaven.
The family asks any honorariums be made to Chatfield Assisted Living in Brownwood, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com