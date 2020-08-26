1/
Nelda Ann Tobias
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelda Ann Shaw Tobias, 89, of Brownwood formerly of Knott, Arlington and Andrews, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23 surrounded by her loved ones.  The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring. Burial will follow at The Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was born to Willie Summerfield Shaw and Angeline Peterson Shaw on Sept. 15, 1930 and married Richard "Dick" Raymond Tobias July 25, 1952, in Yuma, Arizona after meeting him just three weeks before on July 4 in Long Beach California. She would have thrown a fit if her own children or grandchildren had married someone they only knew for three weeks but for her it led to a long, wonderful marriage. She joined her husband Dick on many adventures in Hawaii and all around the country but most importantly on their greatest adventure – their children Terri, Ricky and David.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Mathis and husband, Larry of Brownwood and son David Tobias and wife, Renee of Plano; four grandchildren, Summer Shaffer and husband, Luke, Chase Mathis and wife, Jennifer, Toby Mathis and wife, Angela and Mark Tobias; and four great-grandchildren, Haden and Rilynn Mathis and Sadie and Sam Shaffer. Nelda is also survived by her sisters and brothers Joann Peugh of Knott; Frank and Starlie Shaw of Seminole, Roosevelt and Patsy Shaw of Coahoma, Ronald and Jennie Shaw of Smyer and many, many nieces and nephews.
Nelda joins her husband Dick, son Ricky, parents and brothers and sister and many other loved ones in heaven.
The family asks any honorariums be made to Chatfield Assisted Living in Brownwood, Texas. 
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved