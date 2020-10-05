1/1
Neoma Clanton
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neoma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neoma Clanton, 95, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park with Reverend Doug Shelley officiating.
Neoma was born on May 9, 1925, in Carnegie, OK to Barney and Nancy Echols.  She retired from the State Hospital where she worked as an X-Ray tech.
Neoma was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a Baptist. She loved bingo and going to Vegas.
She is survived by two sons: Bill Swafford and his wife Jane of Granbury, Larry Swafford and his wife Jennan of Big Spring;  8 grandchildren:  Ricky Swafford, Sandy Shifflett, Devon Swafford, Micah Swafford, Cash Rainer, Tracy Barnett, Col. Jeffrey Cook, and Casey Thevenot; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.  
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Swafford, Devon Swafford, Micah Swafford, Brandon Shifflett, Cash Rainer, Tal Thevenot and Col. Jeffrey Cook.
She was preceded in death by one daughter: Ruth Graham; one son: Raymond Swafford; one granddaughter: Cheyenne Rainer; her parents: Barney and Nancy Echols; two brothers; and two sisters.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved