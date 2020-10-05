Neoma Clanton, 95, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Park with Reverend Doug Shelley officiating.
Neoma was born on May 9, 1925, in Carnegie, OK to Barney and Nancy Echols. She retired from the State Hospital where she worked as an X-Ray tech.
Neoma was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and a Baptist. She loved bingo and going to Vegas.
She is survived by two sons: Bill Swafford and his wife Jane of Granbury, Larry Swafford and his wife Jennan of Big Spring; 8 grandchildren: Ricky Swafford, Sandy Shifflett, Devon Swafford, Micah Swafford, Cash Rainer, Tracy Barnett, Col. Jeffrey Cook, and Casey Thevenot; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Swafford, Devon Swafford, Micah Swafford, Brandon Shifflett, Cash Rainer, Tal Thevenot and Col. Jeffrey Cook.
She was preceded in death by one daughter: Ruth Graham; one son: Raymond Swafford; one granddaughter: Cheyenne Rainer; her parents: Barney and Nancy Echols; two brothers; and two sisters.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com