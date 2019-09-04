Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Ola Willaims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola Jean Willaims


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ola Jean Willaims Obituary
Ola Jean Williams, 86, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed peacefully Aug. 25, 2019.
Jean was born to Thomas and Viola Munselle, March 5, 1933, in Cuero, Texas. She graduated from Big Spring High School in 1951 and received an Associate's degree from Howard College. She married Kenneth Wayne Williams in 1952, and they lived together in Big Spring where they raised one son.  
She leaves her legacy to her only child, Lathy Kenn Williams (Chelsea Capria Williams) of Greenville, South Carolina. She also leaves to cherish her memory her three grandchildren, Dylan Williams of Cartersville, Georgia, Shaylee Williams of Cartersville, Georgia, and Arrow Williams of Greenville, South Carolina. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends whom she loved very much. All will remember her smile and love of God. 
She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Kenneth Wayne Williams; both her parents; as well as her three siblings, two brothers and one sister. 
Jean was both a homemaker and caretaker throughout her life. She also worked at Cosden Oil Refinery, Faye's Flowers, Gail's Bakery, was a substitute teacher, and later in life provided the elderly with loving, live-in care. 
Jean requested a direct cremation without visitation, as she wanted everyone to remember her strong, and to leave her loved ones with only happy memories. Throughout her life Jean faithfully donated to her various charities. It didn't matter how little or how much she had, she believed whole-heartedly in tithing. If anyone would like to mark her memory, the family believes that would be a nice way to honor her.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now