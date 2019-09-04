|
Ola Jean Williams, 86, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed peacefully Aug. 25, 2019.
Jean was born to Thomas and Viola Munselle, March 5, 1933, in Cuero, Texas. She graduated from Big Spring High School in 1951 and received an Associate's degree from Howard College. She married Kenneth Wayne Williams in 1952, and they lived together in Big Spring where they raised one son.
She leaves her legacy to her only child, Lathy Kenn Williams (Chelsea Capria Williams) of Greenville, South Carolina. She also leaves to cherish her memory her three grandchildren, Dylan Williams of Cartersville, Georgia, Shaylee Williams of Cartersville, Georgia, and Arrow Williams of Greenville, South Carolina. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends whom she loved very much. All will remember her smile and love of God.
She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Kenneth Wayne Williams; both her parents; as well as her three siblings, two brothers and one sister.
Jean was both a homemaker and caretaker throughout her life. She also worked at Cosden Oil Refinery, Faye's Flowers, Gail's Bakery, was a substitute teacher, and later in life provided the elderly with loving, live-in care.
Jean requested a direct cremation without visitation, as she wanted everyone to remember her strong, and to leave her loved ones with only happy memories. Throughout her life Jean faithfully donated to her various charities. It didn't matter how little or how much she had, she believed whole-heartedly in tithing. If anyone would like to mark her memory, the family believes that would be a nice way to honor her.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 4, 2019