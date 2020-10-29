Howard County Commissioner Oscar M. Garcia, passed away at his home on Oct. 27, 2020, at the age of 69. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Esther Garcia and brother Private Jose de Jesus Garcia of Eagle Pass, Texas. Oscar is survived by his loving wife Mary (Eva) Garcia of 32 years. His sons Gabriel Mendoza and Anthony G. Mendoza, wife Leticia and three grand-daughters, Arianna, Isabella and Sophia Mendoza. His sister Esther Bowman, husband John, Eagle Pass, Texas, sister Rosemary Garcia, San Antonio, Texas brothers Jorge Garcia, wife Griselda, San Antonio, Texas and Jesus Garcia, wife Lisa, Laredo, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Upon graduating from Eagle Pass High School in May of 1969, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving under the 240th Quartermaster Battalion during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service during the period of October 1970 – June 1971 in the Republic of Vietnam. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Texas, where he attended Southwest Texas Junior College, in Uvalde, Texas, and then later on to the University of Texas, Austin. During his junior year at U.T. Austin, he left to Abilene, Texas due to his employment with a pipe company during the height of the oil boom in the 1970s. He later completed his B.A. in Criminal Justice at the University of the Permian Basin, in Odessa, TX in May of 1995.
In 1988 he married Mary (Eva) Rodriguez of Big Spring, Texas, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He became actively involved with the church as a choir member, guitarist, cantor, lector, and an instructor for the church CCE, Catechism of Christian Education, for the high school students. As a devoted member of the church, local radio station KBYG personnel Izzy Gonzales asked him to lead the Holy Rosary during the Spanish program at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Oscar served as a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church until the church's closing in February of 2008. He and his wife continued their music ministries at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Big Spring, Texas and later at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stanton, Texas.
In 1996 Oscar began his public service as a board member for the Crossroads Housing Development Corporation. He was elected as City Councilman for District 2 for the City of Big Spring in 1997 and re-elected in 2000. During his final year as a City Councilman, 2003, he served as Mayor Pro-Tem. In 2012, he was elected as Howard County Commissioner for Precinct 1, and re-elected in 2016. He was serving his second term at the time of his passing. According to the Howard County archives, Oscar was the first Hispanic Republican candidate to be elected as Howard County Commissioner for Precinct 1.
He was employed by Union Pacific and retired as a Locomotive Engineer in 2017. He and co-worker Abel Abundez were appointed by Union Pacific to educate truck drivers on safety procedures through the company's Operation LifeSaver Program.
Oscar enjoyed many activities including being an avid hunter/fisherman, taught by his late grandfather Papa Chaguito, on their ranch land located at Rosita Valley, Maverick County. His love for music was a major part of his life. During his time in south Texas, he along with other musicians formed the band "Bravura". The band maintained a large following in south Texas as well as in the border cities of Mexico. While in Big Spring, Oscar and local friends formed
"Sol de Mi Tierra" providing Mariachi style music for several festivities.
Oscar had a caring heart and assisted anyone in need and served our Lord through his God given talents. He will be missed not only by his family and friends but those he encountered during his life as a soldier, musician, and public servant.
Visitation will be held at Myers and Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, with a funeral service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or your favorite charity
.
