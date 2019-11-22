Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam Grant


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pam Grant Obituary
Pam Grant, 62, of Coahoma, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Full Gospel Fellowship with Rev. Billy Guy and Rev. Tommy Akin, officiating.  
Pam was born Feb. 20, 1957, in Big Spring, Texas, to Gertrude and Albert Grant. She was a lifetime resident of Howard County. Pam had worked for a number of years at Herman's Restaurant. She loved painting, ceramics, flowers and butterflies. Pam was a member of Midway Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Baker (Mike) of Big Spring, and April Hudgins (Tracy) of Coahoma; one son, Tony Jetton of Coahoma; two brothers, Jeters Grant (Beverly), and Keith Grant (Sharon), all of Coahoma; four grandchildren, Dakota Rains, Dillion Smithie, Mason Hudgins and Kare Hudgins; four great-grandchildren, Bentley Rains, Bryle Rains, Hayden Rains and Delaney Smithie.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; and five brothers, Albert Grant, Randy Grant, Jimmy Grant, Gary Grant and Tony Grant.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -