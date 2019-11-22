|
|
Pam Grant, 62, of Coahoma, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Full Gospel Fellowship with Rev. Billy Guy and Rev. Tommy Akin, officiating.
Pam was born Feb. 20, 1957, in Big Spring, Texas, to Gertrude and Albert Grant. She was a lifetime resident of Howard County. Pam had worked for a number of years at Herman's Restaurant. She loved painting, ceramics, flowers and butterflies. Pam was a member of Midway Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Baker (Mike) of Big Spring, and April Hudgins (Tracy) of Coahoma; one son, Tony Jetton of Coahoma; two brothers, Jeters Grant (Beverly), and Keith Grant (Sharon), all of Coahoma; four grandchildren, Dakota Rains, Dillion Smithie, Mason Hudgins and Kare Hudgins; four great-grandchildren, Bentley Rains, Bryle Rains, Hayden Rains and Delaney Smithie.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; and five brothers, Albert Grant, Randy Grant, Jimmy Grant, Gary Grant and Tony Grant.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019