Pamela Ann "Pam" (Davis) Richards


1959 - 2019
Pamela Ann "Pam" (Davis) Richards Obituary
Pamela "Pam" Ann Davis Richards, 60, of Big Spring, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Graveside service will be at 12 p,m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel.
Pam was born July 30, 1959, in Seminole, Texas, to Frances Luella Townsend Davis and Aubrey D. Davis. She had lived most of her life in Big Spring. Pam was a teacher in the Head Start Program for over 10 years. While teaching at Head Start, she made many flannel-board stories for the children. Pam was very talented and received many awards at the Howard County Fair for her cross-stitching. Pam was also involved in numerous activities with her church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, until she became homebound. Pam enjoyed listening to the radio and reading. Most of all, she loved all her time she spent with her grandchildren. Pam touched many lives during her time on this earth and will be missed by many.
Pam is survived by her father, Mike Mathie of Big Spring; two daughters, Regina Dockens and husband, Timothy of Abilene, and Tiffany Schott  and husband, Nicholas of Burleson; two sisters, Lorraine Headrick and husband, Robin of Friendswood, and Audrey Alfano and husband, Kenneth of Big Spring; four grandchildren, Aiden Dockens, Teagan Dockens, Liam Schott and Hadley Schott; and several nieces and nephews.  
Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Fran Mathie; her father, Aubrey D. Davis; and two brothers, Truman Lynn Davis and Aubrey Charles Davis.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
