Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Memorial Park
Patsy Smith


1932 - 2019
Patsy Smith Obituary
Patsy Smith, 86, of Big Spring died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Memorial Park.  
Patsy was born Nov. 1, 1932, in Cleburne, Texas, to Lillie Overlin Teague and John Morton Teague. She married George B. "Smitty" Smith on April 1, 1949. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2019. Patsy was a homemaker but also worked at Moss Elementary for a number of years. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Patsy is survived by one daughter, Tina Medina and her husband, Vaughn of Big Spring; two grandchildren, Kaycie Flores and her husband, Adam, and Jeremy Saucedo; and eight great-grandchildren, Tyler Litke, Logan Saucedo, Makenzie Saucedo, Julianna Flores, Jeremiah Saucedo, Jaxsyn Saucedo, Joshua Saucedo, and Reqae Yanez.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patsy was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Teague; and two sisters, Nell Owensby and Obera Miears.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
