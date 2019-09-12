|
|
Patty Kirkpatrick, 58, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel with Doug Shelley, pastor of East Side Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Patty was born Dec. 30, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland to Kathrine Viola Blue Stuart and Walter McKinley Stuart. She has been a resident of Big Spring for over 37 years coming from Odessa. Patty was a Certified Nursing Assistant and had worked for Hospice. She loved photography, but, most of all, she loved being a Grand Ma. Patty was a Baptist.
Patty is survived by her husband, Marty Kirkpatrick of Big Spring; one daughter, Dawna Barker of Andrews; two grandchildren, Emilee Barker and Connor Barker, both of Andrews; two brothers, John Stuart and Randy Stuart (Lynne); two sisters, Linda Adams and Jane Burrows (Louis), both of Odessa; one brother-in-law, Phillip Carrasco of Odessa; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by one brother, David Stuart; two sisters, Donna Carrasco and Sandy Ables; two brothers-in-laws, Tommy Ables and Lonnie Adams; and one sister-in-law, Kelly Stuart.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 12, 2019