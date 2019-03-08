Paul Van Sheedy, 87, of Big Spring died March 7, 2019, in a local nursing home. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Mt. Olive Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.

Paul was born Feb. 20, 1932 in Forsan, Tex., to Paul and Aurelia Sheedy.

He married Charlotte Williams Oct. 11, 1952, in Big Spring. She preceded him in death July 7, 2018. Paul worked as afForeman for Atlantic Richfield for 33 years.

He is survived by two sons, Mark Sheedy and his wife, Anna of Big Spring, and Keith Sheedy and his wife, Laura of Pflugerville; six grandchildren, Melissa Ettle and her husband, Joseph, Amanda Lamb and her husband, Thomas, Mark Sheedy, Jr. and his wife, Kerrie, Allan-Michael Sheedy, Matthew Sheedy and Timothy Sheedy; five great-grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews; and a brother, Jack O'Neal Sheedy of Benjamin.

In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Frances McKinney.

The family wishes donations to be made to Hospice of West Texas, 1900 S. Gregg St., Big Spring, TX 79720.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 8, 2019